Julia Ziegler Promoted at WTOP

HUBBARD RADIO names JULIA ZIEGLER Director of News and Programming for News WTOP(103.5)/WASHINGTON D.C.

ZIEGLER's career with WTOP goes back 17 years when she started as a freelance desk assistant in 2003, shortly after her summer internship in 2002. During that time, she held a variety of positions within the company including her work helping to launch WASHINGTON POST RADIO, her position as web manager at FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK and most recently, the position of WTOP Digital News Director.

In making the announcement, JOEL OXLEY, WTOP SVP/GM, said “During her time here JULIA has truly excelled in every position she has held. As the pioneer of many incredible projects, she has led our team with commitment, excellence and passion. I look forward to seeing what the future holds and am incredibly excited to have her in this position.”

ZIEGLER said, "I am excited and honored to lead the incredible journalists who work tirelessly in the WTOP newsroom 24/7/365. This team is made up of some of the most hardworking and dedicated people I have ever met, and they drive me to be my best every day. WTOP is a special place with special people. I knew that from the second I stepped foot in the door as an intern in 2002. I look forward to all of the great things this team will continue to accomplish in the years ahead."

ZIEGLER holds a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism from PENN STATE UNIVERSITY and an M.A. in News Media Studies from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY.

She replaces former News and Programming Director, MIKE MCMEARTY, who left his role this past OCTOBER after 27 years at WTOP.

