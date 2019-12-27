John Tesh

LONG ISLAND PRESS has selected their list of 15 unique artists that reflect the diverse communities and cultures that are found on the island.

From metal to pop, some of those getting a nod are LOU REED, JOHN TESH, PAT BENATAR, PUBLIC ENEMY, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT and BILLY JOEL.

Find the full list of the most influential music artists from Long Island here.

