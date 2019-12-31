Cody & Gold

SB NATION RADIO "THE GOLD STANDARD" host and "IN THE POST" co-host ALEX GOLD is heading to KANSAS CITY to host middays with CODY TAPP on ENTERCOM Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO), starting THURSDAY (1/2).

GOLD was previously APD/afternoon co-host at IMPACT RADIO Sports KQBL-HD2-K256CZ (ESPN 99.1)/BOISE before joining SB NATION RADIO in 2018, and TAPP has been hosting nights on KCSP; the new 10a-2p (CT) "CODY & GOLD" fills the slot left open with RON "SHOW" HUGHLEY's departure in NOVEMBER and JOSH VERNIER's subsequent reassignment back to ROYALS Insider and pre-game and post-game host. STEPHEN SERDA remains on board as producer for the midday show.

