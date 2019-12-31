Neil Innes (front) in 'The Rutles'

NEIL INNES, an ENGLISH writer, comedian and musician, known for his work with MONTY PYTHON, THE RUTLES and BONZO DOG DOO-DAH BAND, has passed away at 75 of a heart attack near his home in TOULOUSE, FRANCE

While studying drama at GOLDSMITHS COLLEGE in LONDON, INNES started a band with other musicians originally named THE BONZO DOG DADA BAND, renamed the BONZO DOG DOO-DAH BAND, later shortened to the BONZO DOG BAND. INNES originally met VIVIAN STANSHALL at the CENTRAL SCHOOL OF ART, where both studied drawing. Together they wrote most of the band's songs, including "I'm The Urban Spaceman," their sole hit, produced by APOLLO C. VERMOUTH, a dual alias for PAUL McCARTNEY and label owner GERRY BRON. "Death Cab For Cutie," which was later taken for the name of a band formed by BEN GIBBARD, was featured in THE BEATLES film, "Magical Mystery Tour." INNES won an IVOR NOVELLO AWARD for Best Novelty Song in 1968 for "I'm The Urban Spaceman."

That same year, INNES appeared with the BONZO DOG BAND on the BRITISH children's television series, "Do Not Adjust Your Set," where he met future MONTY PYTHON members ERIC IDLE, TERRY JONES, MICHAEL PALIN and TERRY GILLIAM.

In the mid-'70s, INNES became closely associated with the PYTHON team, contributing music to their albums, "MONTY PYTHON's Previous Record" and "The MONTY PYTHON Matching Tie and Handkerchief." He is one of only two non-PYTHONS to ever be a credited writer for their TV series, along with DOUGLAS ADAMS. INNES also wrote original songs for the film, "MONTY PYTHON and the Holy Grail," such as "Knights Of The Roundtable" and "Brave Sir Robin." He appeared in the film as a head-bashing monk, the serf crushed by the giant wooden rabbit and the leader of SIR ROBIN's minstrels. INNES had small roles in "Jabberwocky" and 'MONTY PYTHON's Life Of Brian."

A collaboration with ERIC IDLE spawned THE RUTLES, a BEATLES parody in which INNES played Ron Nasty, based on JOHN LENNON. INNES played Nasty in an AMERICAN-made spinoff TV movie, "All You Need Is Cash," which produced the soundtrack album, "The RUTLES," released by WARNER BROS. The songs were such spot-on parodies, INNES was forced to defend himself in a court case brought on by owners of the BEATLES catalog, insisting he didn't listen to the FAB FOUR while writing. INNES hosted SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in 1976, in its second season, where LORNE MICHAELS got the idea for what became the "All You Need Is Cash" mockumentary.

INNES took part, along with the remaining MONTY PYTHON members, in the 2002 "Concert for GEORGE," in memory of GEORGE HARRISON.

In late 2010, INNES announced the formation of THE IDIOT BASTARD BAND, a comedy musical collective featuring ADRIAN EDMONDSON, PHILL JUPITUS, SIMON BRINT and ROWLAND RIVRON. The band debuted, with an eight-week residency, at the WILMINGTON ARMS in CLERKENWELL, LONDON, playing a range of comedy songs old and new, with deliberately little rehearsal.

Wrote his former PYTHON mate JOHN CLEESE on TWITTER: "A very sweet man, much too nice for his own good. Lovely writer and performer. When he worked with PYTHON on our stage show, I listened every night to "How Sweet To Be An Idiot" on the tannoy. Very sad."

INNES is survived by his wife YVONNE INNES, three sons, MILES, LUKE and BARNEY, and three grandchildren.

