One of the most important and popular yearly sessions at WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT is JACOBS MEDIA President FRED JACOBS and his comprehensive presentation of TECHSURVEY, sponsored by CHILDREN's MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS.

TECHSURVEY 2020 will be unveiled at WWRS 2020 on THURSDAY, MARCH 26th at 12:05P.

The previous TECHSURVEY survey launched early in 2019 broke ground once again in the annual series that began in 2005. Overall, more than 500 radio stations across NORTH AMERICA, representing a diverse group of broadcasting companies, contributed more than 50,000 respondents to radio’s largest web survey devoted to media and technology.

Fourteen different formats were represented, helping programmers and managers focus their efforts and resources on what is truly important for their listeners. TECHSURVEY 2020 will provide even more insights as JACOBS MEDIA tracks media usage and tech trends.



JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS noted, “Our TECHSURVEY 2019 study from earlier this year once again revealed compelling data, both on a national level and among individual radio station audiences, to help broadcasters navigate the shifting media environment. As digital audio proliferates and with the rapid adoption of smart speakers, voice technology, and podcasting, this study also helps broadcasters better understand radio’s unique attributes crucial to thriving in the new media landscape. We’re looking forward to TECHSURVEY 2020 and another great turnout.”

TECHSURVEY 2020 will again feature trending so broadcasters can track the changes that occur with audience usage and habits from year-to-year, as well as delving into the following areas:

Further exploration into how generations impact behaviors and media choices

Smart speakers, the voice revolution, and how radio broadcasters can take optimal advantage of this opportunity

A continued deep look at the state of podcasting – who’s participating, how on-demand audio is used, preferred podcast genres, and their impact on over-the-air radio listening

Now that NIELSEN will be surveying its PPM markets to measure headphone usage, TECHSURVEY 2020 will include this topic, and break it down by formats to help determine the highest impact

FACEBOOK is under immense pressure, and TECHSURVEY 2020 will explore whether it is impacting usage. And of course, the other key social platforms - TWITTER, INSTAGRAM, PINTEREST, SNAPCHAT, and TIKTOK – will be accounted for as well.

Use of Internet radio, from station streams to PANDORA, SPOTIFY, iHEARTRADIO, APPLE MUSIC and others

A deeper look into mobile apps and their proliferation, including individual station apps, as well as iHEARTRADIO and RADIO.COM

Privacy concerns and how they impact the way stations interact with their listeners digitally

Video games – who’s playing them and how radio broadcasters can take advantage of this explosive trend, including eSports

How listeners learn about and connect with their favorite stations using streams, websites, social media, smart speakers, podcasts, etc.

Connected cars, their continued growth, and their impact on media consumption and driving

The changing world of new music discovery

The public release of TECHSURVEY 2020 will premiere at WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, the 10th anniversary of this annual gathering, at the CASTAWAY in BURBANK, CA on MARCH 26th, 2020.

Stations can participate in two different ways:

No fee – This allows participation in the results webinar, along with receiving national data A small fee based on market size – Stakeholder stations receive all the national data, participation in the webinar, as well as an in-depth look at their unique audience, their format’s audience, including their station’s “Media Usage Pyramid” and “Brand Platform Pyramid.”

We are holding prices at last year’s levels to give everyone a chance to see their station data.

Broadcasters can sign up online at jacobsmedia.com/techsurvey and/or contact LISA RIKER at JACOBS MEDIA for more information: 248-353-9030 or [email protected]

For more information, contact: •FRED JACOBS, President; •PAUL JACOBS, Vice President; •JASON HOLLINS, Research Director at (248) 353-9030.

