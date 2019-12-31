eOne Music Acquired By Hasbro.

Toy giant HASBRO has acquired ENTERTAINMENT ONE, a multi-faceted entertainment company that includes albums by the likes of SNOOP DOGG, TUPAC SHAKUR and CHUCK BERRY, as well as the home of popular TV kids shows PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS.

eONE President/CEO DARREN THROOP will report to HASBRO Chairman/CEO BRIAN GOLDNER.

eONE Global President Music CHRIS TAYLOR will also stay on at HASBRO, reporting to THROOP.

Said GOLDNER, “We are excited about what we can do together and see tremendous opportunity for shareholder value creation through this acquisition. Our businesses are highly complementary with substantial synergies and a great cultural fit.

“The addition of eONE accelerates our blueprint strategy by expanding our brand portfolio with eONE’s beloved global preschool brands, adding proven TV and film expertise, and creating additional opportunities for long-term profitable growth. We are pleased to welcome the incredibly talented eONE team to our company.”

eONE’s music assets include SUGE KNIGHT's DEATH ROW RECORDS, DUALTONE MUSIC GROUP, (home to THE LUMINEERS’ catalog) and LAST GANG ENTERTAINMENT in addition to controlling catalog recordings from BRANDY, WU TANG CLAN and CHUCK BERRY.

In 2018, according to eONE’s latest annual report, eONE MUSIC earned more than $78.7m, which comprised just 6.8% of eONE's total revenue of $1.15bn.

« see more Net News