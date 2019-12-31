Glen Barros (Facebook)

GLEN BARROS is leaving CONCORD RECORDS as COO on DECEMBER 31st after a 25-year run with the company to start a new venture, dubbed EXCELERATION MUSIC. The story was first reported by MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE's TIM INGHAM.

BARROS plans to acquire music rights while “providing strategic services to third-party entities, primarily within the independent music community," according to a statement, with his first investment LONDON-based jazz label CANDID RECORDS.

According to a statement from CONCORD, BARROS and the remaining CONCORD executive team are “exploring further ways in which the two companies may collaborate.

BARROS first joined the company, in DECEMBER, 1994, as a 28-year-old executive with ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT, closing a deal for the CONCORD JAZZ label from its founder, CARL JEFFERSON, assuming the role of President/CEO when JEFFERSON passed away a few months later. He pursued an aggressive strategy that saw the company grow from a traditional jazz label into CONCORD MUSIC GROUP as one of the largest indie record companies.

CONCORD CEO SCOTT PASCUCCI commented, “It’s been my privilege to work with GLEN for almost seven years. The care and passion with which he led and grew CONCORD MUSIC GROUP for decades has carried on into the current CONCORD and will surely continue after his departure. We are thankful for his dedication to the company and look forward to collaborating with him in the future.”

Added BARROS, “I am eternally grateful for all that I’ve experienced over the past 25 years at CONCORD and for the company’s help in allowing me to launch EXCELERATION MUSIC. It’s been an amazing ride and CONCORD will forever be in my heart. While leaving is incredibly difficult, I know that CONCORD is in great hands and will undoubtedly continue to flourish long into the future. When I look forward to my new venture, I’m tremendously excited by the prospect of using my past experiences to help others achieve their strategic goals in the future. And I find it very fitting that I begin this second act of my career the same way that I started the first one…with a great jazz label.”

The CANDID catalog includes recordings from CHARLES MINGUS, ABBEY LINCOLN, OTIS SPANN, MAX ROACH and MEMPHIS SLIM, as well as more contemporary records from STACEY KENT, JAMIE CULLUM, KENNY BARRON and KYLE EASTWOOD.

