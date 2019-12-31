Sold

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is picking up one last noncommercial FM before the end of the year, buying currently Silent WCWS-F/WOOSTER, OH from THE COLLEGE OF WOOSTER for $170,000. The school took WCWS, a student-run Alternative station (WOO 91), to online-only status last SPRING.

In other filings with the FCC, LA SALLE COUNTY BROADCASTING CORP. has closed on the sale of Classic Hits WLPO-A and Hot AC WAJK/LA SALLE, IL and Country WLWF (96.5 THE WOLF)/MARSEILLES, IL to STARVED ROCK MEDIA, INC. for $1 million.

And KBPC, LLC has closed on the donation of Rock KBPC (SMOOTH ROCK 93.5)/CROCKETT, TX to HOUSTON CHRISTIAN BROADCASTERS, INC.

