Thank You For 25 Years Of Readership & Support

On JANUARY 1st, 1995, ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP, INC. was incorporated. The following day, ALL ACCESS began its first official day of business doing music promotion and marketing. ALLACCESS.COM was launched later that year, on OCTOBER 2nd, 1995.

Today, JANUARY 2nd, 2020, ALL ACCESS celebrates its 25th anniversary serving the radio and music industries. We are most grateful for your support over the years that has resulted in ALL ACCESS becoming the industries’ #1 destination for breaking Net News, music, ratings, editorial, and so more.

A Look At The Beginnings Of All Access

ALL ACCESS President & Publisher JOEL DENVER recalls,"I was the Top 40 (CHR) Editor at RADIO & RECORDS for 14 years and saw what was coming, and ventured out to change the way our readers, the radio & music industries, received their news and info -- in real time. The company was co-founded by me and my departed wife, RIA. She kept a watch on finances and all the paperwork that I just had no passion for, while I went out and sold it and ran the other parts. Thank you so much, RIA, for your faith and support.

"We continue to honor RIA with the creation of RIA's RISING STARS FOUNDATION, providing scholarships for broadcast students to attend WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT.

"Creating a robust site, all nine pages of it when we launched in 1995, took a lot of planning and work -- it was all new to everyone, including the developers. BOOM! We had immediate reaction on day one -- and I knew that we were on the right path from the buzz that was coming from radio and the record business.

"It's been an amazing journey over these past 25 years as the Internet went from slow dial-up modems to blazing fast speeds, to having everything in the palm of your hand with apps and mobile sites... all along the way, ALL ACCESS has striven to present state-of-the art platforms for desktop, apps and our recently updated mobile site to keep you up to date."

A Wonderful Staff Of Pros, At Your Service

Reflecting on the changes in the past 25 years, DENVER said, "Today, ALL ACCESS is a staff of 30 amazing, passionate and dedicated people who love what we do and love the audience that we serve.

"As ALL ACCESS quickly grew, we ventured into other formats besides my specialty of Top 40 with the hiring of SHAWN ALEXANDER from R&R as our VP/Editorial & Alternative Editor. Eventually, PETE JONES joined us as Top 40/Rhythmic Editor, and on and on.

Now, with great editors and promoters in all major formats: Top 40 with ED BROWN and DAVE HOEFFEL, PERRY MICHAEL SIMON is our VP/News, Talk, Sports & Podcasting. We have TOM CUNNINGHAM at Hot AC, JOHN SCHOENBERGER at Triple A, KEN ANTHONY at Rock, and SAM WEAVER at Urban/Urban AC; Sr. Editor PHYLLIS STARK runs our Country office in NASHVILLE with Associate Editor MONICA RIVERA, while MATT INGLE handles Contemporary Christian.

"A big tip of the hat to our NET NEWS team: EAST COAST Editor PAT GILLEN, WEST COAST Editor MOLLY PAIGE, and Utility Net News Editor ROY TRAKIN, who are guided by SHAWN ALEXANDER and PERRY MICHAEL SIMON, for their efforts to keep you informed as it happens. And, a special thank you to our dear departed colleague, former WEST COAST Editor JEFF SILBERMAN, for his 11 years of service -- we lost him earlier this year and he is dearly missed.

"My ALL ACCESS team wouldn't be complete without the talents of VP/Sales & Marketing MATT PARVIS and Account Exec. PAUL COLBERT, who work with our many advertisers and marketing partners on messaging and creative campaigns.

"The company and site wouldn't be what it is today without the dedication of such talented people behind the scenes, like our VP/Digital Content MATT SHAPO, VP/Web Development MIKE PAULSEN, VP/Information Services PAUL CARTELLONE, and VP/New Business & SEO MARK CAPUANO -- Huge Thanks!

Deep thanks to our wonderful art staff, including VP/Creative DICKIE CHAPIN and the talents of NICK WAGNER, BRIAN ESQUIVEL and MICHAEL MORRISON, who create much of what you see each day and along MATT SHAPO, MIKE PAULSEN and PAUL CARTELLONE are responsible for the technical success of ALL ACCESS DOWNLOADS, the leading secure digital delivery service of music to radio decision makers.

"And, a large thanks to Operations Director LEAH BRUNGARDT and Bookkeeper LILY SONG, who keep the wheels on the bus with their hard work.

"I want to extend my deepest thanks and admiration to my wonderful staff and to our partners like MEDIABASE, PROMOSUITE, BUZZ ANGLE, WHAT'S IN-STORE MUSIC, STREET PULSE, PROPLAY, all of the record labels and their staffs, artist management companies, and all of our wonderful clients who support the site and WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 -- our 10th year, MARCH 25-27th at CASTAWAY in BURBANK -- with a special thanks to SAT BISLA and his team at A&R WORLDWIDE for their guidance.

"A major thanks to our contributing editors and columnists like ROSS BRITTAIN's 'Overnight Briefing & Reality Check', LORI LEWIS's 'Merge', SPIKE SANTEE's 'Lessons In Leadership', ANDREW CURRAN's 'Radio Rally Point', PAUL KAYE's 'The Performance Playbook', ROB WAGMAN's 'Raising The Bar', BETH BACALL's 'She Prep', CHARESE FRUGE's 'Women To Watch', PAIGE NEINABER's 'C.P.R.', DOUG ERICKSON's 'The Talent Pool', POLLACK MEDIA 'Music Media+Tech', JIMMY CARTER 'Rumbles From The Row', the many contributors to CONSULTANT TIPS and our staffers PERRY MICHAEL SIMON's 'The Letter' and his popular 'Talk Topics', and SAM WEAVER's 'Coaches Corner', who all share so much knowledge with you year round."

So Much More To Come!

"With recent innovations like the debut of our daily ‘FIRST ALERT’ eblast -- the freshest breaking NET NEWS brought to you first each day, along with a full recap of the previous day's NET NEWS -- we have more exciting new products and innovations coming soon."

DENVER went on to say, "Most importantly, we give our unending thanks to our amazing friends at radio in all platforms -- and to all of you who come to ALLACCESS.COM daily for your constant trust and readership. We'd be dust in the wind without you.

"On behalf of everyone at ALL ACCESS, we look forward to many years of service to you. Again, thanks so very much for your wonderful support, love and friendship."

« back to Net News