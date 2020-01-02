Andy Oatman

Former Country KVOO/TULSA morning personality ANDY OATMAN passed away on DECEMBER 30th following a battle with pancreatic cancer. The news was reported on FACEBOOK by his former co-host of four years, SUNNY LEIGH, who wrote in tribute that OATMAN was, “The best radio talent and funniest human being I have ever known. He had large market talent but was happy to be here in TULSA. His creativity on the air was unmatched.”

OATMAN retired from KVOO in 2008.

Survivors include his wife, MICHELLE, and sons RILEY and GRAHAM.

