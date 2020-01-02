-
Frank Tavares, Former Longtime Voice Of NPR Underwriting Tags, Passes Away
FRANK TAVARES, the former longtime "funding voice" of NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO, died MONDAY (12/30) in FLORIDA. He had recently been diagnosed with ALS.
TAVARES' voice was heard reading the underwriting billboards on NPR shows for 31 years before departing in 2013; he was also a professor at SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY and a published author.
