Tavares (Photo: Twitter @FrankTavares100)

FRANK TAVARES, the former longtime "funding voice" of NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO, died MONDAY (12/30) in FLORIDA. He had recently been diagnosed with ALS.

TAVARES' voice was heard reading the underwriting billboards on NPR shows for 31 years before departing in 2013; he was also a professor at SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY and a published author.

