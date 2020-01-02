Moving In Evansville

WESTWOOD ONE's THE BOB & TOM SHOW is changing affiliates in the EVANSVILLE, IN market as of MONDAY (1/6), moving from TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Rock WGBF-F (103 GBF) to THE ORIGINAL COMPANY Classic Hits WJPS (CLASSIC HITS 107.1). WGBF was one of the earliest affiliates of the INDIANAPOLIS-based BOB & TOM SHOW.

Host TOM GRISWOLD said, “The great thing about being on 107.1 WJPS is that the music, Classic Hits, and THE BOB & TOM SHOW are a perfect match. We’re thrilled to be on CLASSIC HITS 107.1.”

THE ORIGINAL COMPANY owner MARK LANGE said, "THE ORIGINAL COMPANY has successfully carried THE BOB & TOM SHOW for decades on some of our other stations. The addition of the program on CLASSIC HITS 107.1 WJPS is a great way to reach even more adult listeners in EVANSVILLE."

OM SEAN DULANEY added, "We're very excited to have the BOB & TOM crew as part of the WJPS line-up in 2020. I think a lot of people rediscovered 107.1 when we became the flagship station for UNIVERSITY OF EVANSVILLE Men's Basketball, but adding THE BOB & TOM SHOW is really going to get people tuning into mornings and will boost things like DAVE WESTRICH's afternoon show and our weekend programming."

« see more Net News