MARY ZATINA is returning to WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk WDET/DETROIT as GM, starting TODAY (1/2).

ZATINA is a former Assistant GM for Business and Development (1985-88) of the noncommercial station and has been working in communications and fundraising positions since then, most recently for almost 13 years as SVP/Government Relations and Community Affairs at BEAUMONT HEALTH and before that, in 2003-07, as an advisor for then-Gov. JENNIFER GRANHOLM and Chief of Staff for the Office of First Gentleman DANIEL GRANHOLM MULHERN. She has also worked at PBS affiliate WTVS (TV)/DETROIT, DTE ENERGY and CAMPBELL-EWALD.

“We are delighted that MARY is joining us at WDET. Her wealth of leadership experience and her deep connections in the greater DETROIT community are a perfect fit for the station,” said WSU VP/Marketing and Communications and Chief of Staff MICHAEL WRIGHT. “I have no doubt WDET will thrive under her leadership.”

ZATINA added, “It’s been a while since I worked at WDET, but I have maintained my strong belief in the station’s mission and the critical role it plays to serve metro Detroiters. I’ve never stopped listening to and supporting WDET. I am excited to be coming home, and looking forward to working with this dedicated and dynamic team of professionals.”

