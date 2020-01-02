Holiday Celebration

CUMULUS MEDIA is celebrating their distribution of toys to more than 300 SHREVEPORT children in need through its first-ever “CHRISTMAS Wish Toy Drive” held this holiday season.

CUMULUS SHREVEPORT’s five radio stations – Sports KRMD-A, Country KRMD-F, Hot AC KQHN, Urban AC KVMA and Urban KMJJ – joined together with their listeners to donate toys at collection centers in sponsor locations across SHREVEPORT, including BROOKLYN AND COMPANY BOUTIQUE and BURGER KING restaurants.

Promotions Director and KMJJ midday personality, SCOOTERMAN PRO (aka WILLIE “SCOOTER” BURTON), spearheaded the collection and outreach efforts to ensure that the toys were distributed to the children that needed them. The children were invited to a CHRISTMAS party at CUMULUS SHREVEPORT studios on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2019, where SANTA paid a special visit to deliver the toys and spread some joy to children this holiday season.

VP/Market Manager, CUMULUS SHREVEPORT, AARON CRISWELL, said: “Being part of the local community is a major factor in how we operate. Our promotions director, WILLIE "SCOOTERMAN PRO" BURTON, did an amazing job in executing this inaugural event. Along with the leadership of OM JAY MICHAELS, we will continue to connect with the community and improve our listeners’ life experiences.”

MICHAELS said, “We were able to help make CHRISTMAS a little brighter for over 300 kids, not only with toys, but with their own private CHRISTMAS party at the radio station! Huge kudos to our talented Promotions Director and midday talent on KMJJ, SCOOTERMAN PRO, for helping to plan and execute an amazing event that shows the local power of our station brands!”

