Rickey Smiley & Al B Sure!

CRAWFORD BROADCASTING Urban AC WSRB (106.3)/CHICAGO has tapped REACH MEDIA’s syndicated THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW for AM drive and slotted evenings for LOVE AND R&B Hosted by AL B. SURE!

SMILEY’s show replaces MIKE LOVE (NET NEWS 12/5/19).

WSRB PD JAY ALAN said, “RICKEY SMILEY has been entertaining our CHICAGO listeners for the past 10 years or more. We look forward to continuing laughing with him on the UAC format. And we are excited about providing a new nighttime experience for our listeners and advertisers. CHICAGO get ready for your favorite soulful classic and current slow jams with AL B SURE!”

