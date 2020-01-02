Sold

VIC MICHAEL's CEDAR COVE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling K284AL/HALEIWA, HI to NEW HEIGHTS COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $30,000. The primary station is Contemporary Christian KLUU (K-LOVE HAWAII)/WAHIAWA-HONOLULU.

In other filings with the FCC, filing for STAs were TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BILLINGS LICENSE, LLC (KCHH/WORDEN, MT, reduced power due to transmitter failure) and BUFFALO BROADCASTING, LLC (KHWA/WEED, CA, reduced power due to complaints of excessive RF exposure at transmitter site).

