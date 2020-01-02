Bongino, Klavan

CUMULUS News-Talk KABC-A/LOS ANGELES has added two conservative podcasters to its evening schedule, effective TODAY (12/2). "THE DAN BONGINO SHOW," hosted by the former NEW YORK police officer and DONALD TRUMP advocate, will air 6-7p (PT) weekdays, and "THE ANDREW KLAVAN SHOW," hosted by author and THE DAILY WIRE podcaster (and son of the late longtime WNEW-A and WOR-A/NEW YORK radio host GENE KLAVAN), will air 9-10p. Both hosts' podcasts are on CUMULUS' WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK.

GM DREW HAYES said, “We are thrilled to add DAN BONGINO and ANDREW KLAVAN to our built-for-election year lineup. Both DAN and ANDREW have strong, thoughtful opinions and huge followings that will make nights on KABC a real destination for common sense listeners in 2020 and beyond.”

