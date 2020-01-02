New Year, New Format

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WMYI (MY 102.5)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG has emerged from its CHRISTMAS music stunt as Adult Hits 102.5 THE LAKE.

“We are extremely excited to bring a different sound to the upstate area,” said VIRGINIA-CAROLINA Area Pres. BILL MCMARTIN. “It’s very exciting to begin the new year with a brand new radio station.”

“102.5 THE LAKE is going to bring listeners a variety of music from a diverse group of artists,” said PD/Region SVP A.J.. “The philosophy of our programming is that we’ll play anything, and you never know what you’ll hear next.”

