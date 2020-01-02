Isaac Wenzel

CUMULUS MEDIA has appointed ISAAC “BROOKS” WENZEL as MD and afternoon host for Country WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS, succeeding JACK SHELL, who departed in NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/5/19). WENZEL most recently was with iHEARTMEDIA MADISON, WI, where he was midday host for Country WMAD (96.3 STAR COUNTRY) and Promotions Dir. for the six-station cluster until his departure last OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/30/19).

Prior to joining iHEART in MAY of 2019, WENZEL held the MD/afternoon post at MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING County KQYB (KQ98)/LA CROSSE, WI. He spent four years in radio in that market, working for LA CROSSE MEDIA GROUP prior to joining KQ98.

His first airshift at WFMS will be on MONDAY, JANUARY 6th.

