Hot Country Knights Get Signed

In an amusing start to the new year, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE (UMGN) has signed HOT COUNTRY KNIGHTS to a worldwide recording deal, and assigned them to its CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE imprint. The band, until now known as the jokey side hustle of CAPITOL star DIERKS BENTLEY and his band, gained notoriety playing ‘90s Country cover songs (in era appropriate costumes and wigs) at BENTLEY’s tour dates over the last several years.

In a hilarious release (and accompanying signing video), the label group says, “The KNIGHTS are promising to bring real ’90s Country music back to a format that’s been drowning in male sensitivity, cashmere cardigan sweaters and programmed drum loops.”

“Some artists out there tried to put the ‘O’ back in Country, that was a thing for a while ... but what it’s really missing is the ‘T,’” band leader DOUGLAS (“DOUG”) DOUGLASON (aka BENTLEY) said. “Country music has Low-T right now … it could use a pick me up, if you know what I mean. Those record label people over at UNIVERSAL finally realized that only the KNIGHTS could be up to a task this big and hard.”

In the video, “DOUGLASON” is seen introducing a “serious ballad” called “You Make It Hard” to the UMGN staff. Find more info on the band here.

