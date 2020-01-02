Ronnie Ramone

HALL COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC WROZ (FUN 101.3)/LANCASTER, PA ups RONNIE RAMONE to PD. RAMONE has been with WROZ for 14 years as an air personality and Brand Manager and will continue to host FUN 101.3 nights.

“RONNIE has been instrumental in building the FUN 101.3 brand in CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA,” said VP/GM BILLY BALDWIN. “He has been our go-to guy on so many things for so long and we are excited to give him this opportunity.”

“Our culture is to grow and promote from within,” added VP/Programming BOB WALKER. “RONNIE is one of the best strategist we have in the company. We are all very happy for RONNIE and can’t wait to see what he can do."

