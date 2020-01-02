January 9th

ABC NEWS will air a TV special and launch an eight-part companion podcast about the JEFFREY EPSTEIN case.

The TV special, "TRUTH AND LIES: JEFFREY EPSTEIN," is the ninth special in the series of "TRUTH AND LIES" true crime investigative broadcasts; it will air on ABC THURSDAY, JANUARY 9th 9-11p (ET). On the same day, the podcast version of the show, produced by the ABC NEWS Investigative Unit and ABC AUDIO and hosted by MARK REMILLARD, will post the first of eight installments, with subsequent episodes posting on THURSDAYS. CHRIS VLASTO is serving as Sr. Exec. Producer with Chief of Investigative Projects CINDY GALLI.

« back to Net News