Kevin, Allie & Jensen

ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES officially changed the name of its morning show TODAY (1/2) to "KEVIN IN THE MORNING WITH ALLIE & JENSEN” following the departure of longtime co-host "GENE "BEAN" BAXTER" in NOVEMBER, ending a 30 year run of THE KEVIN & BEAN SHOW (NET NEWS 11/4). Despite BEAN's exit, the KROQ morning show name remained as "THE KEVIN & BEAN SHOW" through the end of the year.

KEVIN RYDER continues to anchor KROQ new morning show featuring ALLIE MAC KAY, JENSEN KARP, DAVE THE KING OF MEXICO, and BEER MUG.

According to the L.A. DAILY NEWS, KEVIN initially prank-announced SAM "THE ARMENIAN COMEDIAN" as BEAN's replacement and the new AM show as "THE KEVIN & SAM SHOW."

