New Home In Little Rock

PREMIERE NETWORKS' RUSH LIMBAUGH has changed affiliates in the LITTLE ROCK market, with the show moving from longtime affiliate CUMULUS News-Talk KARN-F to SALEM News-Talk KDXE (101.1 THE ANSWER) on WEDNESDAY (1/1).

KARN has picked up FOX NEWS RADIO's BRIAN KILMEADE for the 11a-2p (CT) slot to replace LIMBAUGH.

