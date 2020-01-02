Scott Bachmeier

iHEARTMEDIA NORTH DAKOTA has launched the “DAKOTA Farm and Ranch Report,” and hired local rancher and broadcaster SCOTT BACHMEIER as Farm And Ranch Director for the company’s BISMARCK cluster and host of the new feature. The “DAKOTA Farm and Ranch Report” will consist of three- to four-minute reports airing weekday mornings at 5a, 6a, 7a, 8a and noon local time on News/Talk KFYR and Country KBMR/BISMARK; Country KLTC/DICKINSON, ND; and Country KCJB/MINOT, ND; as well as on as well as on iHEARTRADIO and its app.

“We realize farming and ranching in the DAKOTAS is unique and we wanted to offer a custom informational show that would focus on international, national and state agricultural issues, but also dedicate a fair amount of time to the issues that affect farms and ranches a little closer to home,” said CHARLIE THOMAS, Market Pres. for iHEARTMEDIA NORTH DAKOTA.

« back to Net News