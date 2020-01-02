98 Rock Seeking APD, Morning Show Producer & Promo/Events Coordinator

HEARST Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE, MD's has three prime, full-time openings to start 2020, as 98 ROCK PD RICK STRAUSS is looking for an APD, Morning Show Producer and Promo/Events Coordinator with the following job descriptions:

Assistant Program Director: This person will work closely with PD RICK STRAUSS in all phases of 98 ROCK’s operation, including heavy involvement in the NFL's BALTIMORE RAVENS programming. 98 ROCK is the flagship station of the team.

Morning Show Producer for JUSTIN SCOTT & SPIEGEL: The show is the number one show 6+ in the market in all target demo cells and they have their own top-rated weekly TV show on the BALTIMORE NBC affiliate.

Promotions and Events Coordinator: ANGELICA GARCIA recently joined HEARST RADIO as Promotions and Marketing Manager for both 98 ROCK and News/Talk WBAL, and she is looking to add to her team.

If you are interested apply here.

