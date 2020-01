Rick and Sasha

DAVIS BROADCASTING Urban AC WKZJ (K92.7)/COLUMBUS, GA has added WESTWOOD ONE’s syndicated RICK AND SASHA MORNING SHOW.

PD MICHAEL SOUL said, “The combination of RICK’s swag and SASHA’s sassy keep the audience engaged. We are sure the TRI- CITY audience will take the morning ride with RICK AND SASHA. Tune in weekdays from 6 to 10a.”

