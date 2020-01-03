Kat 'n' Sluggo

KAT CORBETT and DOUG "SLUGGO" ROBERTS are swapping shifts on SIRIUSXM's '90s Alternative LITHIUM as of MONDAY (1/6). CORBETT, the longtime ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES personality, will take over SLUGGO's weekday 5-11p (ET) shift, and SLUGGO, a former KROQ jock who also serves as APD/MD at MERUELO MEDIA Classic Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES, will handle the SATURDAY and SUNDAY slots previously handled by CORBETT while continuing as morning host on SIRIUSXM '80s Alternative 1ST WAVE.

SLUGGO said, "I've been doing LITHIUM for about 4 years now, so I sort of wanna take a breather and concentrate a bit more on this new APD/MD gig at KLOS. I'll still be honkin' the 90s hits on the weekends -- just flip-floppin' with my awesome pal KAT, really, and still doing the MONDAY-FRIDAY morning shift on 1ST WAVE."

