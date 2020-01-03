Little Big Town

CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s LITTLE BIG TOWN will guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout this month. Beginning on MONDAY, JANUARY 6th and continuing through the 31st the band can be heard sharing personal stories and the latest in Country music weekdays from 10a-2p PT.

“We couldn’t be more excited than to partner with LITTLE BIG TOWN for our guest hosting show in JANUARY,” said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE. “They are such talented musicians and have a huge following in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.”

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

The band’s new album, “Nightfall,” drops on JANUARY 17th.

