Former ENTERCOM Triple A WXRT/CHICAGO morning news anchor MARY DIXON has joined crosstown CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ as news anchor and local host of NPR's "MORNING EDITION," reports the CHICAGO TRIBUNE. DIXON will replace LISA LABUZ, who was recently announced as moving to anchor middays (NET NEWS 11/6/19).

DIXON, who co-hosted mornings with LIN BREHMER at WXRT for over 20 years before her firing on DECEMBER 18th (NET NEWS 12/19/19), will debut on WBEZ in FEBRUARY after a training period.

