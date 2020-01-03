Sterling (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com), Waldman (Photo: WFAN)

NEWSDAY is reporting that JOHN STERLING and SUZYN WALDMAN will be back for another season calling NEW YORK YANKEES baseball on ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK and the YANKEES RADIO NETWORK.

STERLING and WALDMAN will be in their 16th season together on the YANKEES broadcasts, with STERLING entering his 32nd season as the YANKEES' radio play-by-play voice and WALDMAN her 16th as analyst after several seasons covering the team for WFAN.

« see more Net News