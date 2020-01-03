Manny Cowzinski (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KZCH (CHANNEL 96-3)/WICHITA taps MANNY COWZINSKI as PD, effective immediately. COWZINSKI has been the PD sister Alternative KTHR (ALT 107-3) since NOVEMBER of 2017.

SVPP JIM DORMAN said, “MANNY has shown he has the passion and skills to not only program Alternative station ALT 107-3 (KTHR) but also program CHANNEL 96-3 (KZCH).

Said COWZINSKI. “I am looking forward to this great opportunity. I got my start in Top 40 at KKRD/WICHITA,” adding, “I have been in this market for over 25 years and can’t imagine being any where else."

