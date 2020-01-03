Jim Dorman

iHEARTMEDIA AC KRBB (B98)/WICHITA names JIM DORMAN as PD, effective immediately. DORMAN is also the PD for sister Country KZSN, as well as the SVPP for the WICHITA market. He reports to Market Pres. DON POLLNOW.

POLLNOW said, “I have already been working with JIM for several months. Because he has great experience and knowledge of many formats, as well as huge passion for our stations in WICHITA, I am excited to see him take on a bigger role.”

DORMAN adds, “It is an honor to program AC KRBB, and looking forward to a great 2020.”

DORMAN joined the iHEART WICHITA cluster as OM in 2017. In addition to having previously programmed CUMULUS Country WSJR/WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON, PA, he has extensive experience on the Country record label side, with stints at BIG SPARK, NINE NORTH/TURNPIKE, BLACK RIVER, and COUNTRY THUNDER.

