Morning Co-Host Barbi Leo To Depart KSAB/Corpus Christi After More Than 20 Years
January 3, 2020
Longtime iHEARTMEDIA Tejano KSAB/CORPUS CHRISTI morning co-host BARBI LEO exited the station at the end of last year (12/31/19).
She posted on social media, “This is a day of very mixed emotions for me. Today is my LAST day on the KSAB Morning Show. After 21 years in radio, I have decided to make a career change. It has been one of the most difficult decisions I ever had to make.”
LEO noted she will remain in the market, and continue to co-host her weekly TV show “Domingo Live” every SUNDAY on KIII-TV.
