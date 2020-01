This April

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, TRAVIS SCOTT and FRANK OCEAN are the headliners for the COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL 2020.

The festival tweeted RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE will perform on FRIDAY nights,APRIL 10th and 17th, TRAVIS SCOTT on SATURDAY APRIL 11th and 18th and FRANK OCEAN on SUNDAY, APRIL 12th and 19th.

