Cumulus/Savannah Adds EnvisionVirtualServices Weather Reports
January 3, 2020 at 7:50 AM (PT)
CUMULUS MEDIA's SAVANNAH cluster has picked up ENVISION NETWORKS' ENVISIONVIRTUALSERVICES weather reports. The cluster includes Classic Rock WIXV (I-95), Urban AC WTYB (MAGIC 103.9), Urban WEAS (E93), Country WJCL-F (HIT COUNTRY 96.5), and News-Talk WBMQ-A.
“It's great to be back with CUMULUS and the great team in SAVANNAH,” said lead meteorologist JOHN WETHERBEE. “What a treat! And what a challenge getting the accurate messaging for COASTAL GEORGIA and the LOWCOUNTRY. Honored to be working and enjoying one of AMERICA's great places.”
Find out more at envisionnetworks.com, [email protected], or (216) 831-3761.
