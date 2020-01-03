Hi jenY!

RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP Smooth AC WNWV (107.3 THE WAVE)/CLEVELAND dropped the all-CHRISTMAS music to play format roulette, but has now revealed its new format as Triple A according to its TWITTER account.

The station posted, “Tune in at 10am for the launch of jenY 1073, The Pulse of the North Coast. We’re Cleveland/Akron’s first station targeted exclusively for Generation Y. We’ll kick it off with 10,000 songs in a row with no commercial interruption.”

