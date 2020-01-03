Roth Moves On

ALL ACCESS has learned that ENTERCOM Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE)/WASHINGTON, D.C. and PD CHRIS ROTH have parted company. And, this just in ... market legend ALBIE DEE is also out of his afternoon slot.

ROTH's stay was a short one as he'd arrived at WIAD just last FALL (NET NEWS 9/30), replacing STEVE DAVIS

ALL ACCESS will let you know who replaces ROTH, soon.

Reach CHRIS at (301) 928-1930, [email protected] or via TWITTER @thechrisroth.

ALBEE's got a lot of experience as PD at WTMP/TAMPA, OM at ADAMS RADIO/SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY and so much more including APD/MD/nights at WPGC/WASHINGTON.

Get a hold of [email protected] or at (301) 580-8479.

