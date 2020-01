Alex Gervasi

After six years on-air at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES, midday personality/Music Coordinator ALEX GERVASI has left the building.

No word so far on her replacement or where her next stop will be.

ALEX is reachable on TWITTER, FACEBOOK, LINKEDIN and INSTAGRAM or at [email protected].

She posted her exit on TWITTER:

