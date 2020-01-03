Kristin Monica

KRISTIN MONICA has departed SUMMITMEDIA Country WQNU (Q103.1)/LOUISVILLE. MONICA joined the station for APD/afternoon duties in MAY of 2019, and moved to mornings in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/1/19). Her replacement has not yet been hired, according to OM CAGLE.

Prior to WQNU, MONICA worked at CUMULUS Country WFYR (NASH-FM)/PEORIA, IL, where she was APD/Digital Dir./Program Coord. and on-air personality (NET NEWS 5/14/19).

