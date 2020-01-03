Rickey Smiley

RADIO ONE/CLEVELAND has made morning show adjustments. REACH MEDIA syndicated properties The RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW is now on URBAN AC WZAK (93.1) and THE MORNING HUSTLE hosted by HEADKRACK and can be heard on Urban WENZ (Z107.9).

OM YONNI RUDE said, “RICKEY has been waking up CLEVELAND for years and this move to 93.1 WZAK ensures that he will continue to bring laughter, excitement and education to NORTHEAST OHIO through the next decade and beyond.”

RUDE added, “Every member of THE MORNING HUSTLE is a star in their own right and having them team up and unite their superpowers is what this generation of radio listeners deserves. The HUSTLE is non-stop… and so is the laughter.”

RICKEY SMILEY’s show is moving over from WENZ and HEADKRACK previously co-hosted the show. REACH MEDIA announced syndication changes for its Urban and Urban AC formats in the FALL (NET NEWS 11/25/19).

