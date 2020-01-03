Condolences

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to iHEARTMEDIA MILWAUKEE SVP/Programming KERRY WOLFE on the loss of his mother. GERALDINE “GERRY” WOLFE passed away on DECEMBER 30th in CHARLOTTE, NC after contracting the RSV virus.

Her visitation and funeral services will be held on MONDAY, JANUARY 6th in MINT HILL, NC. Details can be found here. Reach KERRY WOLFE with messages of sympathy here.

« see more Net News