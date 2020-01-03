Woods

RADIO ONE News-Talk WOL-A/WASHINGTON is adding "THE MORNING GOODS WITH MADELYNE WOODS" for 6-10a (ET) beginning MONDAY (1/6). WOODS fills the slot left vacant with the retirement of REACH MEDIA-syndicated TOM JOYNER, on whose show WOODS, a longtime celebrity interviewer on several television networks, was a regular contributor. WOODS also hosted a SUNDAY morning show on WOL sister Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3).

“I’m very excited to get back to talk radio.” said WOODS. “To have the opportunity to do it on WOL, the station where Ms CATHY HUGHES blazed a trail for black women and urban radio as a whole, is a dream come true. I want the show to be quick, smart, and witty. I want the DMV to wake up, feel good, and talk. We don’t talk to each other enough anymore, and it’s important that we focus on what’s real about ourselves and our community. We’re going to laugh, love and learn together, and be unapologetically black and proud with it.”



“MADELYNE is an iconic personality with a career that spans over two decades and having her on a legendary station such as WOL is a perfect match.” said VP of Programming KASONO POWELL.



PD RON THOMPSON added, “We're excited about THE MORNING GOODS WITH MADELYNE WOODS. We're live; local and all about DC."

