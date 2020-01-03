Bijou Star & Sam Sylk

RADIO ONE URBAN AC WZAK (93.1)/CLEVELAND has teamed up SAM SYLK with BIJOU STAR for middays. THE SAM SYLK SHOW WITH BIJOU STAR will also include Producer KENYA BROWN and mixer COREY GRAND.

OM YONNI RUDE said, “THE SAM SYLK SHOW WITH BIJOU STAR is the perfect combination of community, celebrity, and charisma needed to round out the all-star lineup on 93.1 WZAK.”

