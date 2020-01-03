Willis (Photo: LinkedIn)

CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE PD BRAD WILLIS is exiting as of JANUARY 17th to join the TENNESSEE SPORTS HALL OF FAME as Chief Advancement and Operations Officer. WILLIS has been with THE ZONE for over 12 years.

In an email to staff, VP/Market Manager ALLISON WARREN said that the station is "immensely grateful" to WILLIS for the station's ratings success; she also added that the company is "seeking the right person to lead the station into the future" and is listing the position at CUMULUS' job website.

« see more Net News