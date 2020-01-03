Specials

The "YOU BETTER YOU BET" sports betting show on ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM SPORTS DIGITAL NETWORK will produce weekly two-hour live broadcasts in partnership with THE ACTION NETWORK during the NFL playoffs for select ENTERCOM radio stations.

The specials, hosted by "YOU BETTER YOU BET"'s NICK KOSTOS and THE ACTION NETWORK Chief Content Officer CHAD MILLMAN, will be aired beginning TOMORROW (1/4) 10a-noon (ET) leading into game coverage on ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO, Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND, Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT, Sports WSSP-A-W289CB (105.7 THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE, News-Talk WWL-A-F/NEW ORLEANS, Sports KWFN (97.3 THE FAN)/SAN DIEGO, and Sports KGMZ-A-F (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO as well as on the RADIO.COM app.

“As the NFL postseason gets underway, our listeners can turn to their favorite sports betting show for all of the insight and advice they need leading right up to kickoff,” said ENTERCOM Pres. of Sports MIKE DEE. “NICK does an excellent job leading YOU BETTER YOU BET and we’re happy to welcome CHAD and his expertise to the show, which will add another layer of professionalism and unmatched content our listeners are accustomed to.”



“We've loved working with the RADIO.COM Sports crew all season long," said MILLMAN. “The shows we've done together have been fast-paced, informative and unpredictable, just like betting on sports. We can't wait to keep it rolling during the postseason.”

