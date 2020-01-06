Fred Shade

GLASSNOTE MUSIC's Regional Promotion Field Team has a noteworthy change.

FRED SHADE, who was GLASSNOTE RECORDS' MIDWEST PROMOTION DIRECTOR, left the label at the end of the year.

SHADE's extensive background includes stints at A&M RECORDS, EPIC RECORDS, VIRGIN RECORDS, WIND UP RECORDS and most recently six years at GLASSNOTE. Career Highlights includes SOUNDGARDEN, SHERYL CROW, JENNIFER LOPEZ, SHAKIRA, INCUBUS, EVANESCENCE, CHILDISH GAMBINO and many, many more.

Said SHADE, "I've learned so much over the past six years and formed new and lasting relationships that will endure beyond our work lives. I look forward to great things in 2020.”

Reach FRED at (610) 715-4406 or fredrickshade@gmail.com.

