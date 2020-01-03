Broomhead

ALL ACCESS hears that MIKE BROOMHEAD has exited mornings at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFYI-A/PHOENIX. BROOMHEAD's name and pages have been wiped from the KFYI website.

BROOMHEAD, who has been hosting mornings on KFYI since 2012 after two years in afternoons and a stint in early mornings before that, continues with his weekend TV show on independent KAZT-TV (AZ TV 7)/PHOENIX. ALL ACCESS has reached out to KFYI for comment.

