Spence Exits Morning Co-Host Duties At KLUC/Las Vegas
January 6, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
SPENCE is no longer the morning co-host with CHET BUCHANAN at ENTERCOM Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS as he had been for the past 17 years. SPENCE's contract was not renewed.
He's out and about and looking for his next golden opportunity to handle on-air for a fine radio station in your market.
Check out his site here, and email SPENCE here or call him up at (702) 469-1199.
