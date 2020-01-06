Spence Will Entertain For Food

SPENCE is no longer the morning co-host with CHET BUCHANAN at ENTERCOM Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS as he had been for the past 17 years. SPENCE's contract was not renewed.

He's out and about and looking for his next golden opportunity to handle on-air for a fine radio station in your market.

Check out his site here, and email SPENCE here or call him up at (702) 469-1199.

