The Drew Show

ONE PUTT BROACASTING Alternative KFRR (NEW ROCK 104.1)/FRESNO debuts "THE DREW SHOW" weekday mornings from 6-10a, beginning TODAY (1/6). DREW HYATT is joined by his sidekick FAILIOTT. DREW had been hosting middays on KFRR for the past five years and was part of the station's previous morning show, "THE MORNING AFTER WITH SKIPPY" which ended a nine year run in NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/22).

PD JASON "HAMMER" SQUIRES moves from afternoons to middays from 10a-3p and THE REV returns to the station for afternoons from 3-7p.

THE REV is actually an ordained minister and has officiated many weddings. He was ordained while working at then-Alternative KDJK/MODESTO, where he earned his nickname “THE REVEREND.” He moved to FRESNO in 1995 to hosts nights and spent nine years at KFRR. THE REV continues hosting various shows on VALLEY PUBLIC TELEVISION's KVPT-TV (ValleyPBS)/FRESNO.

SQUIRES said, "We are super excited for the changes for 2020 at KFRR. Its amazing and rewarding to watch DREW HYATT take over mornings on NEW ROCK, plus to welcome back THE REV into the NEW ROCK fold, makes me equally as happy as well."

« see more Net News